Tottenham v Crystal Palace: What does the form show?

Published

  • Tottenham have lost just one of their 12 Premier League home games against Crystal Palace (won seven, drawn four), losing 1-0 in November 1997. They’ve won their last six league games at home against the Eagles by an aggregate score of 13-1.

  • Following their 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park in the reverse fixture, Palace are looking to win back-to-back league games against Tottenham for the very first time in what will be their 46th meeting.

  • Spurs have lost five of their last six Premier League London derby matches (won one), and have won fewer points in such fixtures this season than any other side (three).

  • Meanwhile, the Eagles are unbeaten in their last four Premier League meetings with London sides (won one, drawn three), last having a longer such run without defeat in the top flight between April and November 1990 (seven games).