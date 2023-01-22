Leeds 0-0 Brentford: What Marsch said

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch tells BBC Sport: "In general our guys are disappointed. They feel like they deserved more, they wanted more, but I’m really pleased with the progress of our team.

"We look so much more stable, so much cleaner tactically. The understanding of how we want to play has grown immensely in the last weeks and we are in a good way. It’s not been reflected always by the results but we know if we continue to grow like this that we are going to be a good team.

"One of the best things with our team right now, because they feel positive momentum, they are not so focused on the table. They are more focused on us and how to improve. If we can keep that kind of work I think we have big potential with this group. We are moving in the right direction, we have more to do but we feel the energy inside the group."