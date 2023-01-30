I’m buzzing to get started - Egan-Riley

CJ Egan-Riley is eager to impress Hibernian fans with his "technical ability and calmness in possession" after signing on loan from Burnley for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old is a centre-back who also has experience at right-back and in a defensive midfield role.

When asked what his qualities are, he told Hibs TV: "Defensively I’m aware and read spaces well - but it’s all well and good me saying it, I know I need to show the fans that.

“I’m thrilled to get going. It’s a great club, fantastic supporters, historic place, and I’m buzzing to get started and to get some games.

“It’s such a passionate city about football, a great heritage in football."

He could make his debut in Tuesday's Premiership game against Ross County after taking part in a light training session on Monday.

“I’m not sure if I will start but I will be ready to come off the bench and if someone wakes up and they are ill and I have to start then I will be ready," he added.

“I can’t wait to get out in front of the fans and show my team-mates what I am here to do.”