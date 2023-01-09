Campbell 'buzzing' after Stevenage winner

On-loan Aberdeen youngster Dean Campbell says scoring the winner against Aston Villa for Stevenage is the "best moment of my career so far".

Campbell, who came on as a substitute after the hour, won the penalty for the League 2 side to pull level before coolly, drilling Steve Evans' side ahead.

“The best part about it is my mum and dad came down from Scotland and my girlfriend is here so for them to experience that moment with me, it’s a really good feeling,” the 21-year-old told The Comet, external after earning a fourth round trip to Stoke.

“I’m buzzing with that. It’s an incredible moment and obviously the best I’ve had in my career so far. The celebrations were amazing, what a group we have.

“I heard in the back of my ear the gaffer screaming at me to go and get the corner.

“When I looked up I saw I had a lot of space and it was just about focusing on getting a good connection on it and if it goes in, it goes in. I’ve struck it really well and I’m buzzing that it has gone in.