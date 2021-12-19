Newcastle v Manchester City: confirmed team news

Eddie Howe makes five changes to the Newcastle side that began the 3-1 loss at Liverpool on Thursday.

In come Ciaran Clark, Joe Willock, Miguel Almiron, Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson, with Allan Saint-Maximin among those dropping to the bench.

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Clark, Lascelles, Hayden, Fraser, Willock, Ritchie, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.

Subs: Darlow, Schar, Saint-Maximin, Hendrick, Krafth, Anderson, Longstaff, White, Gayle.