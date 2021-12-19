Newcastle v Manchester City: confirmed team news
- Published
Eddie Howe makes five changes to the Newcastle side that began the 3-1 loss at Liverpool on Thursday.
In come Ciaran Clark, Joe Willock, Miguel Almiron, Matt Ritchie and Callum Wilson, with Allan Saint-Maximin among those dropping to the bench.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Murphy, Clark, Lascelles, Hayden, Fraser, Willock, Ritchie, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.
Subs: Darlow, Schar, Saint-Maximin, Hendrick, Krafth, Anderson, Longstaff, White, Gayle.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola changes three of his starters from the 7-0 thrashing of Leeds a few days ago.
In come Joao Cancelo, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, with John Stones, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden all among the substitutes.
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Zinchenko, Laporte, Dias, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez.
Subs: Steffen, Ake, Stones, Wilson-Esbrand, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Palmer, Grealish, Foden.