Newcastle 0-4 Manchester City: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola tells BBC MOTD: "A good result, not a good performance. We were lucky but Newcastle did not defend well for the first goal and a brilliant action from Joao Cancelo for the second goal. The first half was one of the worst we have played this season and second half was much better.

"We played better with the ball, gave players more touches but were losing balls in the first half. We were calm at half-time and spoke about what we should do.

"It was a fantastic goal (from Cancelo), we know the quality he has in the final third and he dribbled and did it.

"Records show consistency we have as a team, it is not winning titles or finals but it is winning and winning. Records are there to be broken and happy to have them.

"I didn't rotate today, I decide the best team, we need a different base for the players and now we have seven days until the next game. Hopefully Leicester are getting better with a lot of Covid cases so I will take a decision on the team."