Kilmarnock v Aberdeen: Team news

Kilmarnock will be without Alan Power after the 34-year-old midfielder was sent off in the draw at Motherwell. Liam Polworth could replace him in the starting XI after his superb equaliser against Motherwell.

Aberdeen will be without Anthony Stewart as they seek to avoid four consecutive defeats in the Premiership. The defender was sent off in the defeat at St Mirren, so left-back Jack MacKenzie - who came on at half-time as Jim Goodwin rejigged his 10-man team - could start.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "It's important we concentrate on our own performance, regardless of what team is coming and what form they are in.

"Defeats come to all of us, it's just about how you react to that. We feel we had a good reaction to going behind the other day at Motherwell.

"It's now important we concentrate on bringing a big performance ourselves, that gives us a chance to win the game."

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "The run we are on at the moment, losing three games back-to-back, is not good enough for this club. We are certainly not carrying a great deal of luck at the moment.

"Hopefully we get a couple more into the squad to freshen things up. We have to pick ourselves up."

Did you know? Kilmarnock have not beaten Aberdeen at Rugby Park since 2011, with the Dons winning 13 times in Ayrshire - including a 2-0 victory two years ago.