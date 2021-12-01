Watford v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Watford haven’t kept a clean sheet in their past 23 Premier League matches - the longest current run of any team - and have conceded 45 goals in these games, since a 3-0 win over Liverpool in February 2020.

Chelsea have won their past four away league games by an aggregate score of 10-0. They last won more consecutively on the road without conceding in the competition between September and December 2008, a run of six under Felipe Scolari.