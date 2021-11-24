Liverpool v Porto: Team news

With Liverpool already guaranteed top spot in the group, manager Jurgen Klopp can afford to rest some key players against Porto if he chooses to.

Two likely to get a run-out are forward Takumi Minamino and academy graduate Tyler Morton.

Minamino has yet to start for the Reds in the Premier League this season, but came off the bench to score against Arsenal on Saturday.

Morton, 19, has made one senior start - against Preston in the Carabao Cup - but made his Premier League debut off the bench against the Gunners.

Klopp has also said captain Jordan Henderson and left-back Andy Robertson are "ready to play" if needed.

