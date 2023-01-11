Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says contract negotiations with David Wotherspoon are under way and the club will "put their best offer forward" to try to retain the Canada winger.

Wotherspoon is a club legend, having won three domestic trophies with the Perth side, and last month became the first St Johnstone player to feature at a World Cup finals.

The 32-year-old, who has battled back to fitness after almost a year out with a knee injury, is a free agent in the summer.

"There’s been dialogue," Davidson said. "I think it was really important first and foremost for David to get back fit from his knee injury and get to the World Cup.

"Now he has come back and it is up to him to get back into the team.’

"Contract, yes, definitely, David is a key part of the team, key part of the squad, so it is definitely something we are talking about. We will obviously put our best offer forward."

Wotherspoon says that while he wants to "know what future lies ahead of me", his focus for the moment is on the weekend game with Livingston.