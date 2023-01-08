Beale aims to ‘turn heat up’ at Rangers with new signings

Rangers boss Michael Beale has talked again of bringing in "two or three" January recruits but would not confirm reported interest in Todd Cantwell of Norwich City and Everton's Tom Davies.

“No names but I think they are both good players to be fair," he said when quizzed about the English duo.

“Todd was an excellent player when he was young and playing against my Liverpool Under-23s.

“I thought he would go on and have a fantastic career. He had that at the start and he is maybe just looking for a move to re-ignite it but I think he is a fantastic player at a good age.

“And Tom Davies, he used to kick my Liverpool Under-23s team all around the place.

“There’s a bit of John Lundstram about him. But again, two really good players. Not confirming anything with those two.

“Since I spoke the other day there are even more who have come to the table but there is nothing concrete just yet."

Beale, who has won 16 out of 18 points since taking over at Ibrox, went on to say: "I want to turn the heat up, I want to turn the dial up in the building.

"I have to be excited about working with someone and the journey they are on.

"I have to feel that they are someone who can come to Ibrox in front of 52,000 and really grow and not shrink.

"We need growers and people who are going to come in in the next two or three years and help us win trophies and do well in Europe."