Danny Welbeck is available again - "he is able to play, but we're not sure whether from the start or as a sub" - but Adam Webster is still sidelined. "I don't want to take the risk and we will see more next week," De Zerbi said.

Leandro Trossard is a "great player" but De Zerbi said he has not been in top form since returning from the World Cup, so he started with Evan Ferguson against Everton: "I want him at 100% of his possibilities. For the moment, I haven't seen him at his best after a busy World Cup."

It is not a case of giving young players a "gift" by playing them in the FA Cup: "If we can achieve a result with younger players, great. There are no gifts at this level. If you are able to play and good enough, I will give you the chance."

After losing on penalties to League One Charlton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, Brighton "would like to win the game tomorrow". "We are still sad about losing to Charlton and this is an important competition to us," De Zerbi added. "Whenever we play, we must be serious and be at 100% always in every competition."