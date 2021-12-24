When Morrison went AWOL

Sam Allardyce has recalled the time Ravel Morrison failed to turn up for a Boxing Day match for West Ham.

Allardyce was this week's guest on the Sacked in the Morning podcast and was asked if he ever had a player who didn't turn up for a big match over the festive period.

He said: "Probably the strangest story was when I was West Ham manager and we had a very talented man called Ravel Morrison, who we got from Manchester United and who had made his way and was looking pretty astounding with his ability in the first team.

"We were meeting up at Christmas around six o'clock to go to a game for Boxing Day on the coach. He was never really early and Mark Noble came with a picture on his phone and said: 'Gaffer I think we might as well set off.' And he showed us a picture of Ravel back in Manchester with his family having Christmas dinner.

"We didn't see him again until the new year. That was probably the strangest case I ever had around Christmas with a player. We set off and played the game and just had to wait for Rav to come back when he was ready.

"We did the worst thing you could possibly do to a player and not play him - make sure he knew the necessary commitment you need to give over the Christmas period. When everyone else is overindulging and enjoying themselves, you have to be at your most professional."

