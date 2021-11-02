Arsenal and Liverpool are among five clubs who have made offers to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid in January, along with Juventus, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, with the German club the favourites to sign the Spain attacking midfielder, 25. (El Nacional - in Spanish), external

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, 49, has emerged as the latest leading contender to replace Steve Bruce as Newcastle manager, with the Magpies planning to announce their new boss this week. (Mirror), external

The Gunners are considering a move for Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 27. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal will make an offer to sign Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 23, on loan from Real Madrid. (Express), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column