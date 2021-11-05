BBC Sport

Solskjaer on 'immense' Ronaldo, his defence and facing Guardiola

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been speaking beforen Saturday's derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Here are the key lines:

  • Solskjaer said they have moved on from the Liverpool defeat and the mindset is positive;

  • Defender Raphael Varane is expected to be out for four to five weeks;

  • Centre-back Victor Lindelof remains a doubt for the City game, but Solskjaer expects him to be ready;

  • The United boss described Cristiano Ronaldo as "immense", adding that he is baffled by anyone who thinks the Portugal forward's impact at the club has been negative;

  • Solskjaer knows he has a good record against City counterpart Pep Guardiola, but he said United must work hard and "suffer" to get a result on Saturday.

You can listen to commentary of the Manchester derby on BBC Radio Manchester on Saturday.