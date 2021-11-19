Gerrard blueprint will come into focus - but short-term repair the priority

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

It may have felt from outside the club like a long wait for Steven Gerrard’s first game as Villa manager, but that would be something of an illusion from his point of view, as he was still waiting to meet some of the players by the time of Thursday’s news conference.

He will have found plenty to do while waiting. The welcome from supporters has largely been warm, and no doubt inside the stadium it will be thunderous - but once the ceremony fades, the order of business is still the same.

It is increasingly serious business too, since the bottom section of any league table can have a magnetic attraction for the unprepared, and Villa certainly started the season looking upwards.

Gerrard’s praise for the legacy left by Dean Smith was no spin; there surely is a strong side within the squad he has inherited. For those players, his arrival must be simultaneously inspiring – any player would surely be motivated to impress one of the finest of the generation that preceded them? – yet at the same time unsettling, because any new boss’s arrival would be, especially with the transfer window close at hand.

The new manager’s calm gravitas at the news conference set the right tone, and he will need to project that to his players in the first of a demanding run of fixtures before that window opens.

In time, Gerrard’s blueprint for Villa will no doubt come into focus, but for the next few weeks, short-term repairs are a greater priority.