Tuchel on injuries, Gallagher & title challenge

Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic will not be available to play against Leicester, while Timo Werner has returned to training and Tuchel will make a decision if he makes the squad after today’s session. Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount are also back in training;

Jorginho returns having missed a penalty in Italy’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland. The European champions failed to secure their World Cup qualification - going into the play-offs: "He's not the first one to miss an important penalty. These things happen. He will not be the last one. It's a bump in the road, not more";

Tuchel is not surprised Conor Gallagher, on loan at Crystal Palace, was called up to the England squad: "I’m not surprised the national coach loved him because I loved him from day one";

He is ‘calm’ about Antonio Rudiger’s contract situation and feels "very sure that he feels how respected he is and what an important role he plays in this club";

The Blues manager said it was "demanding" to prepare for early kick-offs but insists there are no excuses: "We will arrive well prepared at Leicester this evening then it is up to us to show how strong we are tomorrow";