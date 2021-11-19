Tuchel on injuries, Gallagher & title challenge
Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Saturday's match against Leicester.
Here are the key lines from the Chelsea boss:
Romelu Lukaku and Mateo Kovacic will not be available to play against Leicester, while Timo Werner has returned to training and Tuchel will make a decision if he makes the squad after today’s session. Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount are also back in training;
Jorginho returns having missed a penalty in Italy’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland. The European champions failed to secure their World Cup qualification - going into the play-offs: "He's not the first one to miss an important penalty. These things happen. He will not be the last one. It's a bump in the road, not more";
Tuchel is not surprised Conor Gallagher, on loan at Crystal Palace, was called up to the England squad: "I’m not surprised the national coach loved him because I loved him from day one";
He is ‘calm’ about Antonio Rudiger’s contract situation and feels "very sure that he feels how respected he is and what an important role he plays in this club";
The Blues manager said it was "demanding" to prepare for early kick-offs but insists there are no excuses: "We will arrive well prepared at Leicester this evening then it is up to us to show how strong we are tomorrow";
Tuchel said it is good that Chelsea were in the middle of the title race but "it’s only November. We have to show consistency like Liverpool and Manchester City proved over the last couple of years."
