Chris Sutton has some sympathy with Daniel Levy and said he was recently let down by "traitor" Antonio Conte.

The former Premier League striker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Where I do feel sorry for Levy, Conte ended up being a traitor, didn’t he?

"He let Levy down and threw him under the bus, threw the supporters under the bus and threw the players under the bus. That’s what happened.

"Conte is a firestarter and this was always going to go one of two ways - and he’s jumped ship. The fact of the matter is he’s not taking any responsibility.

"Over the 18 months Conte was in charge, the spending with Newcastle was pretty equal. But you never knew which player Conte signed or didn't sign and that always gave him an out. From that point of view, Levy was let down by Conte."

Former England defender Micah Richards disagreed, saying: "Traitor is a bit strong. Conte comes out and wants to go in some direction with the club, so he comes out and says that publicly and you are calling him a traitor?"

