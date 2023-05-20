Wolves 1-1 Everton: What Dyche said

Everton manager Sean Dyche, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We’ll see [how important a point it was]. I thought the mentality was fantastic, with the changes we had to make in terms of personnel and shape.

"At half-time it’s about what you say [to the players], the good stuff they’ve been doing. Players can change events, not just tactics. You end up with one of your centre-halves showing calmness and the other knocking it into the back of the net.

"I’m really, really pleased with the mentality of the players. We’re stretched as you can be as a squad, but the mentality is to take on the next challenge, which is the last game of the season.

"You can’t sign up to be a professional footballer and want all the good stuff all the time. You have to fight to get yourself in to the Premier League. We're going to fight to stay there."

On the amount of stoppage time: "Everyone seemed to be getting injured, cramp and all those things. We ended up pushing people forward and getting ourselves a goal.