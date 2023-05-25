What was Wolves' most memorable final day?

Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV, external

The most memorable games always include drama and a rollercoaster of emotions. None more so than against Blackburn Rovers in 2011.

At half time Wolves were staring relegation to the Championship in the face, while Blackburn had safeguarded their own Premier League status with a three goal lead.

Wolves climbed out of relegation briefly when Spurs took the lead against Birmingham City, but slipped back in on goal difference when Craig Gardner equalised for the Blues.

I remember Jamie O'Hara pulling a goal back followed by "we only need one goal" ringing out from the Molineux faithful. The players got the message and Stephen Hunt obliged with a fantastic 87th-minute goal and pandemonium ensued!

We were in it, we were out of it, we were up, we were down and I'm glad not to be repeating that same drama again this season.