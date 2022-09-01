Mbete joins Huddersfield on loan

Manchester City defender Luke Mbete will spend the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign with Danny Schofield’s Huddersfield side.

The 18-year-old defender has made three senior appearances for City, featuring against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, Swindon Town in the FA Cup and Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

Skip twitter post
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.