Mbete joins Huddersfield on loan
- Published
Manchester City defender Luke Mbete will spend the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign with Danny Schofield’s Huddersfield side.
The 18-year-old defender has made three senior appearances for City, featuring against Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup, Swindon Town in the FA Cup and Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.
We can confirm that Luke Mbete has joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan.— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2022
