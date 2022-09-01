Graham Potter confirmed on Tuesday night that Brighton "would be looking to the end" of the transfer window for reinforcements as he seeks to bolster his high-performing squad.

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has emerged as a target since then with Radio Sussex's Johnny Cantor keeping a close eye on developments at Stamford Bridge.

Gilmour broke into the Chelsea side as an 18-year-old in the 2019-20 season but has not managed to establish himself in Thomas Tuchel's plans.

He has however impressed at international level with Scotland earning 15 caps and has played 24 times in the Premier League on loan at Norwich last season.