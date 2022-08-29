We asked you for your post-match thoughts after Manchester City came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 4-2 at the Etihad.

Here are some of your comments:

Johnny: The addition of an imposing number nine makes the team even more capable of scoring now. A joy to watch as ever.

Alan: Excellent result after another dodgy first half. Great Haaland got a hat- trick, but we can't keep relying on a second-half recovery, especially at home!

Alp: How hard is it to pick City's favourite player? De Bruyne makes Cancelo, Rodri and Gundogan look imperfect, if that makes sense. Bernardo has left me mesmerised twice with the same move dragging players behind him. Watch how he does it against Liverpool and Newcastle. If he misses out on top accolades this year, again, it would be to De Bruyne or Haaland.

Rodrigue: It was a fantastic game. I was watching the match and I didn't believe City would come back after conceding two goals at half-time. We hadn't had any shots on target in the first half. To be frank, based on our poor home performances against Palace, I didn't think City would win.