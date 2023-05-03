West Ham striker Michail Antonio accepts it was "a bad move" trying to get Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze booked.

The Hammers forward clocked Eze had taken his shirt off during the match - usually worthy of a yellow card if done to celebrate a goal - and pointed this out to the match official.

However, given the rationale for Eze removing his shirt, Antonio admitted his on The Footballer's Football Podcast that his actions were a touch underhand.

"There was a bit of a break in our game against Crystal Palace," he explained. "Eze had under armour [an undershirt] on. He's still in the middle of the pitch and he took his shirt off to take his under armour off. Is that a yellow card, even though there's a break in the game?!

"I'm not going to lie, it was a bad move, but I thought, 'I'm in a relegation scrap, I'm going to do it'.

"I told the referee, 'He's got his top off right now, it's got to be a yellow'. The referee didn't book him - he just started laughing!"

Co-host and Newcastle forward Callum Wilson could not hide his amusement, saying: "It's good observation and good banter. You're clutching at straws though!"

Antonio agreed: "I'll try anything to get points mate! All their players were looking at me like, 'What you saying?'"

