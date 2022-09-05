Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was labelled the "epitome of grit" as he makes Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"This wasn't Tottenham's greatest performance against Fulham and Hojbjerg is not one of Spurs' greatest players, but both seem to be getting the job done.

"The Danish midfielder's goal was not just well taken but epitomised the grit Antonio Conte has added to this Tottenham outfit. Spurs sit third in the table, a point behind Arsenal, who are top.

"Talk of either team winning the title is hyperbole but great for north London chitter chatter and the prospect of thrilling derby when the teams meet next month."

