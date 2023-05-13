Edwards returns; Two changes for County

Captain Ryan Edwards returns to the United defence after this good run of form was halted by St Johnstone last time out. Academy graduate Rory MacLeod joins him in the team.

Suspended defender Charlie Mulgrew and right-back Kieran Freeman drop out the United side.

Malky Mackay also makes a pair of switches from the side that prevailed over Livingston, with winger Josh Sims replacing Keith Watson, while Alex Samuel comes in up to for Simon Murray.

Ben Purrington, who was expected to miss out on the Tannadice trip, his fit enough to make the bench.