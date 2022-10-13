M﻿otherwell v Rangers: Pick of the stats

  • Motherwell remain winless in their last 52 top-flight league matches against Rangers (D15 L37), a run that began in the 2002-03 campaign.

  • Rangers’ Fashion Sakala has scored 50% of his Scottish Premiership goals (5/10) in four appearances against Motherwell.

  • Motherwell have won just three of their last 12 home league games (D4 L5), but haven’t lost consecutive such matches since August 2021.

  • When facing opposition other than Celtic, Rangers have lost just one of their last 77 league games (W63 D13), and are unbeaten in their last 40 since a 1-0 loss at Dundee United in August 2021.