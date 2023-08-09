Sammy James, Fulhamish, external

After a comfortable season on the pitch, it's been a pretty tumultuous summer off of it.

First there was rumoured interest in Kenny Tete and Joao Palhinha from Liverpool and West Ham respectively. Since then though, it has all been about Saudi Arabia with Marco Silva, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian, all subject to big money bids and contracts from there.

While I'm 99% sure that Silva and Willian will stay, Mitrovic's future is less certain. He played on Saturday for the first time this pre-season, so I am confident he will be in the squad at Goodison Park this weekend, but anything could change between now and the Saudi transfer deadline of 20 September.

Things are pretty shaky on the injury front too.

Tim Ream and Andreas Pereira are only just getting back to fitness, while Joao Palhinha and Tom Cairney's injuries look bad enough to keep them out for at least the first game of the season.

Despite all of that, there is some positivity. Both of our new signings, Raul Jimenez and Calvin Bassey, scored and impressed during Saturday's friendly win over Hoffenheim and, for now, we have kept nearly all of our key players.

It's always easy to catastrophise over your own club, but there are other teams who have had much more disastrous summers than ours.

I am feeling optimistic that we'll have enough to be clear of danger this season, but it will be hard to make a confident prediction until both windows close.