No decision has been made on who will be the next captain of Sheffield United, says manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades are looking for a new skipper ahead of their return to the Premier League after club captain Billy Sharp left at the end of last season.

"We've not been through that decision with the players yet," Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"It's going to be my decision because it's important, but there's lots of things that are important about being a captain.

"There's specific things put on a captain which I'd expect even more from, but there's also more I'd expect from our senior players.

"We try and make sure we're together on things like that. It's not me and then staff and then players, we are all in it together.

"It's strange without him [Billy Sharp] around. He's someone I've got a lot of time for. I'll certainly keep in touch with him, and I've love to work with him again.

"In my short time here, I'd be interested to see if he thought he became a better captain and a better leader, because I certainly think he did."

