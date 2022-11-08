O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal strutted into Stamford Bridge with authority on Sunday and, despite a scrappy goal being the difference, Arsenal were the only team that ever looked like winning the game.

In the past 15 tumultuous years, Arsenal’s spine has so often been the downfall, but now it is their undoubted strength.

Thomas Partey put in a Vieira-esque performance in the heart of midfield. His fitness is essential to Arsenal maintaining their current top-of-the-table pace.

Behind him William Saliba continued to perform as one of the best defenders in the league. Despite being just 21, he did just about everything right, so calm and composed in every action.

Spearheading the spine, Gabriel Jesus. While his goal drought continued, his all-round performance was brilliant and set the tone for a high-pressing Arsenal attack that forced Chelsea onto the back foot and eventually into submission.

The most exciting thing about this team is there still appears to be further gears to click into, especially when you consider the age profile of this squad. One more Premier League game to win and the Gunners will be top at Christmas.