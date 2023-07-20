We asked you to tell us which player from your club's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would improve the current team.

Here's a selection of your replies:

Mike: It has to be Andy Johnson. We have been struggling for a while now finding a striker who can get us regular goals. With a front man like Johnson, we could really push to get top 10 and then who knows from there.

Simon: Johnson - the only player to score 20 league goals in a Premier League season for us. We are crying out for a striker. With 20 goals from him we would potentially not only finish in the top half, but top six!

Dave: Johnson's electric pace and finishing ability ultimately led Palace to promotion that season. Since he left, Palace haven't had a striker anywhere near the level of him. Glenn Murray was close, but on his day AJ was unplayable.

Gareth: It would have to be Johnson. Electric pace, sharp finisher, great work ethic and not to mention 32 goals in 2003-04 to help Palace win promotion. Would add a real threat to this Palace team. I’m sure Roy would love AJ in his team. The missing link!