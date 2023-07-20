'The missing link' - your ideal players from 20 years ago

Andy Johnson scores for Crystal PalaceGetty Images

We asked you to tell us which player from your club's squad of 20 years ago (the 2003-04 season) would improve the current team.

Here's a selection of your replies:

Mike: It has to be Andy Johnson. We have been struggling for a while now finding a striker who can get us regular goals. With a front man like Johnson, we could really push to get top 10 and then who knows from there.

Simon: Johnson - the only player to score 20 league goals in a Premier League season for us. We are crying out for a striker. With 20 goals from him we would potentially not only finish in the top half, but top six!

Dave: Johnson's electric pace and finishing ability ultimately led Palace to promotion that season. Since he left, Palace haven't had a striker anywhere near the level of him. Glenn Murray was close, but on his day AJ was unplayable.

Gareth: It would have to be Johnson. Electric pace, sharp finisher, great work ethic and not to mention 32 goals in 2003-04 to help Palace win promotion. Would add a real threat to this Palace team. I’m sure Roy would love AJ in his team. The missing link!

