'﻿Honoured' Behich has eyes on Killie for now

Dundee United defender Aziz Behich says getting the chance to represent Australia at a second World Cup "means everything".

He is one of seven Scottish Premiership based players named in the Socceroos squad for Qatar.

Behich, who has been capped 53 times for his country, joined United in the Summer after leaving Turkish side Giresunspor.

“It is exciting," said the 31-year-old. "It will be my second one, I’m really honoured.

"It is a privilege to have another chance to represent my country on the world stage. It is exciting for me, my wife and my family so it is a nice accomplishment."

Behich believes Australia can get out of Group D, which includes reigning champions, France as well as Denmark and Tunisia.

"It means everything. Pretty much all my decisions I have made throughout my career are to make sure that I have always got a chance to play for my national team and for me this is the biggest stage in any sport.”

Before jetting off to Qatar, though, he has two club games to focus on with United.

"I want to go to the World Cup and make that left-back position mine, but I have got two games left here and I have got to make sure I perform," he added ahead of United's midweek match against Kilmarnock.

"The coaches will still be watching and I have got to help my teammates here.”