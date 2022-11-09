'Hopefully I can build on it' - Rothwell
Summer signing Joe Rothwell was thrilled to finally get his first start for Bournemouth in Tuesday's Carabao Cup victory over Everton.
He told BBC Radio Solent Sport he wants to keep showing what he can do - but is mentally preparing himself for a "third pre-season" when domestic football stops for the World Cup.
"I felt really good, I'm glad to get the minutes into my legs, hopefully the fans enjoyed it"— BBC Radio Solent Sport (@solentsport) November 8, 2022
Joe Rothwell was delighted to be back on the pitch tonight after victory against Everton in the EFL Cup #AFCB 🍒
He's been speaking to @kristemple🔊https://t.co/JYAINLuL9E
