'﻿Hopefully I can build on it' - Rothwell

S﻿ummer signing Joe Rothwell was thrilled to finally get his first start for Bournemouth in Tuesday's Carabao Cup victory over Everton.

H﻿e told BBC Radio Solent Sport he wants to keep showing what he can do - but is mentally preparing himself for a "third pre-season" when domestic football stops for the World Cup.

