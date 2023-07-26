Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom says his side "need to be better" after losing 2-0 in a friendly against Girona.

It's been a tough pre-season for the Blades, who have won just one of their last four friendlies, with their latest loss coming courtesy of two goals in the final 20 minutes of the fixture.

Speaking to the club's media, Heckingbottom said: "There were some good parts of the game, we split the squad so for some of our players it was a real test. But we stuck at it against a good, technical team.

"We do need to be better and work on how disciplined we are with the ball. It was a really good 74 minutes for the boys who will be involved in the first game of the season, as well as an eye opener for our younger boys."

On new signing Anis Ben Slimane: "He's got a lot to learn, so we're trying to speed it up. But he's learning his role and that's important as we think he has attributes.

"We're not recruiting finished articles, we recruited three youngsters who we can work with and push in games."

Heckingbottom hopes an injury sustained by John Fleck is "not too bad" and his side face Derby County next in a friendly on 29 July.