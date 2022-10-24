W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Sunday's game at Molineux.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Wolves fans

Mark: Poor defensively, hesitant in front of goal, no cutting edge and no obvious system - exactly the opposite of Leicester. We are in a relegation battle, not appointing a proven manager until 2023 will be too late. The fans deserve better.

Paul: We’re struggling across the back four - it’s like a knife through butter. We’re missing the experience of Conor Coady because that could have been imparted to Kilman and Collins, who we know will be great in the future. We all know we’re lacking up front - we need an out-and-out striker in January or it’s back to the Championship. Youth contingent are great.

Leicester fans

C﻿onal: We are moving in the right direction. Ward seems to have gone through a transition and is now looking much more stable, which is giving the rest of the team confidence. I feel good times are just round the corner.

C﻿raig: Results were never as bad as our league position would have had people believe. Fingers crossed we've turned the corner with four clean sheets in five and scoring goals consistently. Up the Foxes.

J﻿ames: So, all the doubters and part-timers who had City and Rogers down and out - will they eat humble pie come the end of the season? I doubt it. Who cares! The true blue army are witnessing a blue phoenix rising. Top 10 easy.