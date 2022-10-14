Sutton's prediction: 1-2

After a bright start to the season, Brentford are on a bit of a poor run. They were absolutely walloped by Newcastle last week.

It is hard to know exactly what to expect from Brighton so soon after Roberto di Zerbi has taken charge, but they always pose a threat - and I think they will edge this one.

Broudie's prediction: 2-1

Di Zerbi has come in and done quite well in his first couple of games but I've seen it before where you tend to get this little dip after that, while the players stop doing what they did for the old boss and learn what the new manager wants them to do. Just for that reason I am going for Brentford.

F﻿ind out how Broudie and Sutton think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go, plus cast your vote here