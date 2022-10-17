Former Rangers forward Neil McCann believes Ibrox winger Ryan Kent has a "severe lack of confidence" and it is being shown in his hesitancy in front of goal. (Daily Record), external

Van Bronckhorst does not believe contract uncertainty has impacted the form of English winger Kent and Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos - both of whom are out of contract at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun), external

Leon King, 18, is loving being thrust into the Rangers spotlight with defenders Connor Goldson, John Souttar and Felip Helander all unavailable to boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Daily Record), external

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell has described King's tackle on Stuart McKinstry as "poor" and said the teenage Rangers defender should have been send him off. (Scottish Sun), external

Motherwell winger McKinstry believes Rangers defender King should have been sent off for the challenge, saying "he knew what he was doing". (Scotsman), external

Former Rangers coach Michael Beale, 42, is in the mix to become Wolves' next manager after his eye-catching start as QPR boss. (Talksport via Daily Record), external