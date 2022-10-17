T﻿he great Arsenal sides had the "right blend" of flair and toughness and Mikel Arteta's current team are demonstrating the same qualities, argues former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

T﻿he Gunners stretched their lead at the top of the table to four points with a gritty 1-0 win at Leeds on Sunday and Reo-Coker believes their ability to battle for points is a big improvement this season.

"﻿They're not soft," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They've got this edge and character to be resilient and grind out wins, and that's what they're doing.

"﻿Arteta will just keep re-emphasising their need to keep fighting. They will be tested more and more physically, but should have the confidence and belief now to know they can win these games.

"﻿My only worry is their squad depth. Two or three major injuries and I would be concerned for them."

T﻿elegraph journalist Luke Edwards agreed, saying this result underlined the fact they "have to be taken seriously now".

"﻿They've been really impressive and this bodes really well," he said. "They've got spirit, camaraderie and the ability to win in different situations."

