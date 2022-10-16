B﻿BC Sport's Shamoon Hafez:

A﻿ disallowed goal, a missed penalty then both a red card and another penalty overturned - Premier League leaders Arsenal benefited from all those in their 1-0 win over Leeds.

B﻿ukayo Saka scored the winning goal in the first half but a contest delayed by 40 minutes because of a power outage at Elland Road went Arsenal's way.

T﻿he Gunners have made their best start to a top-flight season and have now won nine out of their opening 10 games.

"Hectic," was Arteta's assessment after the game. "It is always really intense here, we were exceptional in the first half and should have been two or three up.

He added to Sky Sports: "Credit to Leeds in the second half, we made so many errors and did not generate momentum but I just love the relentless passion the team played with and how we found a way to win.

"This is something special. This is not a coincidence it shows the willingness that I see in the eyes of the players to win, to compete."

Jesse Marsch added: "It was a really good performance from us. Discipline, concentration over the entire match even with the late start, which was strange on the day.

"﻿A performance that showed that when we play the way we want to play, we can be very good. That's the best team in the league right now and today we were better."