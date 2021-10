Former Everton captain Alan Stubbs has said he is "disillusioned" by former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez becoming the club's new manager.

"The appointment has really split the Everton fans," Stubbs, who had two spells with the Toffees, told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"I'm not talking as a former player, I'm talking as an Everton fan - it just seems very odd.

"He's going to need an unbelievable start to win the Everton fans over."

