England's despair was encapsulated by the sight of Arsenal teenager Bukayo Saka waiting anxiously to take a penalty he had to score in the shootout. The nation was watching and it was down to a rookie 19-year-old to keep the dream alive.

Saka, who deserves huge credit for stepping forward and for his fine Euro 2020 in general, saw the giant figure of Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma keep out his spot-kick and it was all over for England. Again.

Saka has come of age in this tournament. He will be an England player for years to come. He deserves no criticism or abuse for showing such courage - all of which will be no consolation to a very fine young man on this night.

Does Saka make your team of Euro 2020? Choose your tournament XI