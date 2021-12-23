'It's great to see Brentford show their quality at this level'

Brentford showed their capabilities as a Premier League side despite their Carabao Cup exit, says Millwall winger Jed Wallace.

Wallace - who played against the Bees in the Championship last season - has been impressed with how so many of last season's regulars have looked solid in the top flight.

"I thought Brentford looked really good," Wallace told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily.

"They are really improved from when I saw them last season. It’s great to see so many Championship players step up and show their quality at this level.

"Bryan Mbeumo - I’ve really enjoyed watching him in the Premier League this season. He has really stepped up to the level and looked fantastic.

"A big plus for them was getting Ethan Pinnock back who, for me, was by far the best centre-half in the league last season.

"Although he played on the right, it shows how far he has come playing on the right side of a back three because ultimately he is a left-sided defender. To get him and Ivan Toney back is huge for Thomas Frank moving forward."

