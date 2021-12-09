Brentford v Watford: Last time out

Brentford welcome Watford to west London this weekend but what happened when these sides met in May?

Thomas Frank's side had been pipped to promotion from the Championship by Watford who won at Millwall the week before to clinch second place but the Bees stung back immediately with victory over Xisco Munoz's team.

Brentford were the better side from the off with Marcus Forss having a first-half goal disallowed.

Just 53 seconds after the break though, they were in front as Forss got his goal from close range.

Championship top scorer Ivan Toney then equalled Glenn Murray's goalscoring record when he slotted home a penalty in trademark fashion 15 minutes later.

The result secured third place for Brentford who would then go on to triumph in the play-offs.