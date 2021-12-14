Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa: Smith reaction

Norwich manager Dean Smith, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "The first half was miles off where we want to be. We can’t allow a player to run from the halfway line without laying a glove on him.

"It looked like we were playing low-risk football, which is not what we asked. We’re missing around eight players that could play in the first team at the moment.

"It’s a mountain we believe we can climb. We’ve got good players in the squad, we know that. Unfortunately it wasn’t good enough tonight."