Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton: The pick of the stats

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last 17 Premier League matches played on Wednesdays (drawn eight, lost eight) and are winless in 12 at Selhurst Park (drawn seven, lost five) since a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in February 1993.

Southampton have now conceded 75 Premier League goals in 2021, with only Ipswich Town in 1994 (79) and Bradford City in 2000 (76) conceding more in a single year in Premier League history.