'Rangnick knows how to build a club'

Ralf Rangnick's experience after his stint as interim manager will be invaluable to Manchester United, according to football journalist Rory Smith.

Following the end of this season, Rangnick will stay on at Old Trafford for an additional two years in a consultancy role.

"The really smart thing United have done is get him on a consultancy role for two years after because that is an admission from Ed Woodward and the rest of the board that they need someone who can build a club," Smith told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"The one thing Rangnick can do and has more experience than anyone else in football is building clubs.

"He turned Hoffenheim from a village team into a regular top-half presence in the Bundesliga. There was no shortage of money and Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig are not feel-good fairy tales there is no question about that but he built them from nothing.

"He knows how to build a club and the real expertise United will get is overseeing the structure that Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have.

"United don’t have that joined up thinking and they haven’t for years and to an extent in a modern sense they have never had it."

