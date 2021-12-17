Defensive concentration set to be tested again

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

For the third weekend running, Bruno Lage is preparing his team to face one of the title-challengers, and their gallant defending against Liverpool and Manchester City has done them great credit.

Throughout the season, Lage has spoken of his desire to play fast, attacking football, and they have undoubtedly tried to live up to that aspiration in many games. As against the other top sides, Sunday’s match against Chelsea may not be the obvious occasion for it, although Lage will no doubt urge them forward whenever he can.

The Premier League table – or at least the goals scored column – does not really bear witness to this approach. The team’s inability to turn more of their chances, or at least solid build-up play, into goals is acutely frustrating to Lage and the Wolves supporters, and no doubt the players themselves.

The effects of this have been masked to a large extent by Wolves’ remarkable defensive form. Keeping such a level of discipline so often is no fluke. For all that Manchester City, and to a lesser extent Liverpool, created some long periods of strain, so far the only team to really overwhelm Wolves this season has been Brentford.

Fortunately, none of the current starting back three have had to give way to injury or illness this season, although the defensive concentration has to run through the whole team. It will be tested again on Sunday, but Wolves have shown few signs of exam nerves.