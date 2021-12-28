Bosses make changes aplenty

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl shuffles his pack, making six changes from the win over West Ham.

Shane Long, Adam Armstrong, Stuart Armstrong, Ibarhima Diallo, Romain Perraud and Yan Valery all come into the Saints starting line-up. Southampton were winless in six outings before their Boxing Day success against the Hammers but Hasenhuttl clearly has one eye on fixture congestion rather than rewarding those who earned the three points.

Southampton XI: Forster, Walker-Peters, Long, Ward-Prowse, Adam Armstrong, Perraud, Stuart Armstrong, Salisu, Diallo, Bednarek, Valery.