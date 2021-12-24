BBC Sport

Kouyate named in Senegal squad for Afcon

Image source, Getty Images
Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate has been named in the squad for Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations campaign, which kicks off in Cameroon on 9 January.

Kouyate will join up with the squad on 27 December, meaning Sunday's Boxing Day game with Spurs will be his final game for Patrick Vieira's side before the four-week tournament begins.

Fellow Premier League players Eduoard Mendy, Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr and Nampalys Mendy have also been called up by manager Aliou Cisse.

The 2019 runners-up are in Group B alongside Guinea, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

