Paris St-Germain and Lyon are considering a move for France striker Anthony Martial, whose agent has said the 26-year-old wants to leave Manchester United. (90 Min), external

The Red Devils are believed to be monitoring the progress of Villarreal's Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma, with Lyon and Barcelona also keen on signing the 24-year-old. (TodoFichajes - in Spanish), external

United and Portugal defender Diogo Dalot, 22, was a target for Roma and former boss Jose Mourinho but his recent appearances under Ralf Rangnick make a transfer unlikely. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian), external

